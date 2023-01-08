An research published by the journal Matter showed that it is possible to restore the erectile function of pigs through a synthetic tissue. The discovery was considered promising, since the method may be applicable in humans.

The so-called tunica albuginea (ATA) is a tough and elastic tissue that covers the body of the penis. It is a double-layered connective tissue consisting of an outer longitudinal layer and an inner circular layer.. According to the study, led by scientist Xuetao Shi, the ATA orthogonal fiber structure plays a vital role in penile erection.

According to the article of phys.orgyou Chinese researchers said other tissues in the body were used to make patches to replace a damaged tunica albuginea, but are sometimes rejected by the immune system.

How was the experiment done?

Penises from healthy adult pigs were obtained from the local slaughterhouse, and excess tissue was removed with a scalpel. The length of each pig penis was 10 to 15 cm. All pig penises were randomly divided into four groups.

The normal group was not treated and the remaining groups had an 8 × 8 mm piece of TA removed. The other group had Peyronie’s disease – lesions that cause damage to the fibrous sheath of penile tissue known as the tunica albuginea.

According to the study, the animals were humanely euthanized following Animal Welfare Act guidelines on the 30th and 60th days after surgery.

For the study, the researchers tested the artificial tissue in miniature Bama pigs with lesions in the tunica albuginea. The ATA patches and a saline injection restored erectile function “similar to normal penile tissue,” they said. “Penile erection returned to normal after suturing the ATA in the injured part, and the long-term prognosis was satisfactory,” he concluded.

The researchers said the findings “hold promise for repairing penile injuries in humans” and could be extended to many other load-bearing tissues.”