An international study published in Science Translational Medicine demonstrates how the graft of a

bionic implant in the residual limb



We entered full cyborg era? Realize cybernetic or bionic organisms, by now, is no longer the prerogative of some visionary science fiction authors such as William Gibson, the inventor of the word “cyberspace”. In his «Neuromancer» (Sprawl Trilogy) the integration between human bodies and artificial – or even digital – bodies it’s normal.

We haven't reached that level of perfection yet, but s



ptrials such as the one just completed in Sweden by the Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg together with other international partners (including the Rizzoli Orthopedic Institute of Bologna And the Sant’Anna High School of Pisa) they are already paving the way. Thanks to the addition of a bionic implant in the residual limb, an amputee patient demonstrated that he could use each finger on a bionic hand as his own. The study was published in Science Translational Medicine.

What is the new intervention? The experimentation is the result of a collaboration that involved different specialties: from robotics to orthopedic surgery and it is an evolution compared to previous attempts also made in Gothenburg in 2017 and 2019. So what's new? "Until now there has been a big evolution on the robotic component, i.e. the hardware, the way of transmitting messages to the artificial limb remained quite rudimentary – explains the Professor Marco Innocenti, director of the IV Clinical Complex Structure – Orthoplasty. Rizzoli Orthopedic Institute of Bologna -. Then gods were put external sensors resting on certain muscles of the residual part of the limb and the patient learned to contract certain muscles to have a certain functional effect».

«With this new technology devised in Gothenburg, the bionic limb is connected to the stump of the residual limb via a titanium or steel stem that comes out of the medullary canal of the bone. Electrodes are implanted on this shaft connected with electrical wires inside the arm. The surgeon operates on the stump of the nerve, divides it into various branches, tries to identify the function of these branches and attaches an electrode to it. The electrode then communicates with the robotic shaft. The big difference is that with this type of device the patient thinks he is flexing his index finger and flexes his index finger because it sends a physiological stimulus to a nerve», adds Professor Innocenti, already full professor of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery at the University of Florence and extraordinary in Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery at the University of Bologna.

The multidisciplinary team of surgeons and engineers coordinated by Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg has circumvented this problem reconfiguring the residual limb and integrating sensors and a skeletal implant to connect electrically and mechanically to a prosthesis. By dissecting peripheral nerves and redistributing them to new muscle targets used as biological amplifiers, the bionic prosthesis can now access much more information so that the user can command many robotic joints at will.

Rewiring of the nerves which promotes better prosthetic control The research was led by Professor Max Ortiz Catalan, founding director of the Center for Bionics and Pain Research (CBPR) in Sweden, head of neural prosthesis research at the Bionics Institute in Australia, and professor of bionics at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden. "We prove that rewire nerves to different muscle targets in a distributed and simultaneous way it is not only possible, but also favors a better prosthetic control. A key feature of our work is that we have the ability to clinically implement more refined surgical interventions and embed sensors into neuromuscular constructs at the time of surgerywhich we then connect to the electronic system of the prosthesis via an osseointegrated interface. Artificial Intelligence algorithms they take care of the rest," say the researchers.

they take care of the rest,” say the researchers.

"It is gratifying to see what our cutting-edge engineering and surgical innovation can deliver such a high level of function for an individual with an arm amputation. This achievement builds on more than 30 years of step-by-step development of the concept, in which I am proud to have contributed," comments Dr Rickard Branemark, research affiliate at MIT, associate professor at the University of Gothenburg, CEO of Integrum, a leading expert in osseointegration for limb prostheses, who led the implantation of the interface.

One-finger control and sensory feedback The intervention took place at the Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Sweden, headquarters of the CBPR. The neuromuscular reconstruction procedure was performed by Dr Paolo Sassu, who also led the first hand transplant performed in Scandinavia. «The incredible journey we have undertaken together with the bionic engineers of the CBPR has allowed us to combine new microsurgical techniques with sophisticated implanted electrodes that provide one-finger control of a prosthetic arm and sensory feedback. Patients who have had an arm amputation could now see a brighter future,” says Dr. Sassu, who currently works at the Rizzoli Orthopedic Institute in Italy.

The study illustrates how

the nerves progressively connect to their new host muscles. Once the innervation process was advanced enough, the researchers connected them to the prosthesis so that the patient could control each finger on a prosthetic hand as if it were his own. The researchers also demonstrated how iThe system responds in activities of daily living and are currently in the process of further improving the controllability of the bionic hand.