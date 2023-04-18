Nuevo León.- The mortal remains of Bionce Jasmine Amaya Cortezthey already went delivered to its familyand will be taken to Mission, Texas.

The Attorney General of the State of Nuevo León confirmed that the process of the delivery of the body; it transpired that a cousin de Bionce was in charge of carrying out the procedures, reports the newspaper Vanguardia.

He body would be transferred by land to one of the international bridges of reynosa, Tamaulipasto later move to Texas, where Bionce lived and where her inconsolable mother awaits her.

It was noted that the local Commission for Attention to Victims supported the family of Bionce Jazmín for the procedures, both for the delivery of the body and its transfer.

The family has already indicated that the girl will receive her last goodbye in Mission, Texas, where she will rest.

heinous crime

Bionce Jasmine Amaya I was 20 years old. He was born in General Bravoone of the 51 municipalities of Nuevo León, but for years I lived in Mission, Texas. See also The sisters Alondra and Edith disappeared on Saturday in Monterrey; help locate them

It was of Easter holidays to Nuevo León, and disappeared on April 9, after going, together with a group of friends, to China, New Lion. The municipalities of General Bravo and China are neighbors, and are on the border with Tamaulipas.

After her family filed a complaint, searches were carried out in Nuevo León, and on April 14 they found the body of a woman in a state of decomposition at a ranch in the community of The greenin it Municipality of General Bravo.

After the necessary tests, it was confirmed that it was Bionce Jazmín.

According to autopsythe body presented contusion deep of skullcervical vertebrospinal cord contusion and contusion of chest.

‘Friends’, arrest warrants

In an interview, Bionce’s mother, Flor Cortez, pointed out that supposed “friends” left her daughter alone in a dark place in China, NL, which sealed her fate.