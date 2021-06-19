Biomutant has a new patch that makes significant improvements to the game.

Developer Experiment 101 released the patch yesterday to the PC and PlayStation versions of the game. It’s due out on Origin and Xbox soon.

The headline additions are an increased level cap from 50 to 100 and the much-requested scrap action to the loot screen, which should reduce time spent cleaning up the inventory.

It’s also worth highlighting the patch cuts down on duplicates, adds lock-on for melee, a dynamic HUD, and tweaks new game plus.

Digging into the detail, Experiment 101 has tweaked how the loot generation works to reduce duplicate items and improve variety. It’s also added several new items that have higher stats than their lower rarity counterparts, which means an item found with a certain rarity can also be found later with a higher rarity and much improved stats.

There are a number of changes to combat, too, with the aforementioned addition of optional lock-on targeting for melee, as well as attack animation-canceling to certain moves by using dodge.

Settings now has a dynamic HUD option. This hides the persistent UI elements after a while outside combat (players can open either menu or quick menu for the UI elements to show up temporarily).

On PC only, Biomutant now has a field of view type setting for selecting between horizontal and vertical field of view, which is useful for those using a wider monitor to get the correct aspect ratio.

Elsewhere, there are sweeping changes to the user interface, fixes for quest issues, and tweaks to new game plus. There are also changes to the world, with the addition of respawning enemies to some areas, and increased spawn rate for random encounters. And there are a handful of crash fixes.

Soon after Biomutant launched in May, Experiment 101 said it would make big changes to pretty much all aspects of the game. Since then it’s released a number of updates that have made a raft of improvements, with this latest patch one of the biggest.

The patch notes are well worth a look if you’re playing or have played Biomutant.