Less than a week from the release date of Biomutant, THQ Nordic hasn’t stopped sharing content about the title in recent days. The game has covered the covers of the news on the main internet portals, with news such as what its duration date will be, or others that will make Xbox Series X owners happy, as it has been confirmed that a new version of the console generation of Microsoft is coming soon.

However, this will not be the only good news that owners of the latest Microsoft console will have. In response to a user, the official THQ Nordic Twitter account has confirmed that Biomutant will only work at 4K on Xbox Series X at launch.

Due to technical reasons, we deactivated native 4k on PS5 for the release version of the game. Biomutant is currently running at native 1080p upscaled to 4k on PS5. – THQ Nordic (@THQNordic) May 20, 2021

The company has ensured that this has been due to a series of technical problems with PlayStation 5, which has caused them to have to deactivate the native 4K option in the new Sony console, which will cause that, at least at launch, their users “only” will be able to enjoy the game at a native resolution of 1080p and 60 fps.

Biomutant is seen in a 7-minute gameplay on its Xbox One X version

In this way, Biomutant will only work at 4K on Xbox Series X during the first weeks, thus joining other titles that in the past have had problems when adapting their version to PlayStation 5, such as the first days of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which automatically downloaded the version of PS4, being limited to the version of said console.

On that occasion, it took the Treyarch people a short time to fix the problem, but it remains to be seen how long it will take THQ Nordic to put an end to this error.