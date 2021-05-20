One of the games that has attracted a lot of attention lately and that has generated a lot of expectation is Biomutant, due to its game system, mechanics and beautiful landscapes that we can freely explore, being an open world. Recently, what many asked and wanted was confirmed, Biomutant will officially have an Xbox Series X version in the future, which paves in a good way the path that the title will take throughout this year.

Through the official website THQ Nordic FAQ, the company confirmed in a response that Biomutant will be available “in the near future” with its native version for the new generation of consoles. Immediately, users began to share the screenshot of the response via Twitter, generating the surprise and joy of many.

On what platforms will it be available? – May 25, 2021: PC, PS4, Xbox One – Sometime in the near future: native version for PS5 and Xbox Series S / X.

As we can see, this is the question and answer that appears on the official page, confirmed the next-gen version. Let’s remember that earlier this year, the game developers had hinted at a version for the new generation through an interview, but then they confirmed that it was only the PC version. However, it seems that it was indeed the Xbox Series X / S and PS5 version.

There is very little left for the official launch of Biomutant, which will be the May 25 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. We will be able to try a game that, despite having low expectations at the beginning, as new details of it have been known, has generated a huge hype for trying this new open world.

