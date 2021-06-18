Experiment 101 has released a new one update of Biomutant, 1.5, which doubles the level cap, which is the maximum level that the player’s character can reach, and adds modifiers to the New Game + mode.

There patch 1.5 for now it is only available on Steam, with the console versions to follow shortly. In addition to the changes already described, it also fixes several bugs, which never hurts.

After installing the patch, the level cap goes from 50 to 100, while the New Game + mode becomes more difficult each time you finish the game.

Also interesting are the technical innovations, such as the addition ofgraphics option to change the field of view (FOV), which will come in very handy for those who have a widescreen monitor, and the ability to hide some elements of the hud when not in combat.

For full details, please refer to official release note, which is very long indeed.

Biomutant is currently available for PC, Xbox One and PS4, pending official updates for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. If you want more information, read our Biomutant review.