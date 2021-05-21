Next May 25 it will go on sale Biomutant, a game developed by the team of Experiment 101 and published by THA Nordic. This title of which we have heard little has a peculiarity and has to do with the performance of the game on the PS5.

In the latest trailer for Biomutant, it is possible to appreciate a statement in which it says: ‘the images that you are going to see were captured on a PS5 for sale’. Then the message continued with a ‘in this build, the option for native 4K presentation on PlayStation was disabled for stability and performance reasons.

The scandal with Biomutant It exploded when at the end of the message they tell you that what you will see is a 1080p at 60 frames per second scaled to 4K and that the option will remain disabled in the final version. After this, it is finished off with a ‘it will not be a native experience of the current generation’.

For this video, Biomutant It has already sparked discussion on social media and fans are saying everything against the developer like Sony’s console. The situation seems a bit delicate, however, THQ Nordic comes to the defense of his team.

THQ Nordic thus defends the developer of Biomutant

Although it seems that the issue of Biomutant, THQ Nordic has come out to defend its developers by saying that they have made a barbarous effort, especially since they are a team of only 20 people and that cannot be compared to the effort of a AAA study.

The information that runs at the moment is that it is not the version as is of Biomutant in PS5 but the backward compatible one of PS4, nevertheless, this data is not really verified and it could not be sure. It would already be a matter of THQ Nordic clarify this detail better.

We will see in the medium or short term what really happens with this game that will soon go on sale and that could be a surprise for many players who perhaps did not expect anything from it.

