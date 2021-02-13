First presented at Gamescom 2018, and with an imminent release date for next May 25, we finally have new details of Biomutant, the upcoming open world RPG developed by Experiment 101 and THQ Nordic. And it is that the companies have shared what will be your minimum and recommended PC requirements, which surprise us with significantly smaller and more affordable components than we expected.

Biomutant minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-4690K or AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 380

Storage: 25 GB available space

DirectX: Version 11

Others: Internet connection

Biomutant recommended requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or newer running at least 3.2 GHz

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon RX 590

Storage: 25 GB available space

DirectX: Version 11

Others: Internet connection

More about Biomutant

Biomutant, which will take us to a post-apocalyptic open world where we will take control of a small humanoid animal with the ability to evolve.

And it is that as we advance we can remake and improve our genetic structure to change your appearance and of course, the way you play, changing both attributes and abilities, which in fact will greatly mark the appearance of our character. And it is in fact that, combined with exposure to biocontamination of the world itself, it will lead to unique physical mutations such as the “Turtle Form” and “Mucous Bubble”, and even brain mutations that will open the door to skills such as telekinesis or levitation.

But that will not be the only aspect in which we can create a unique experience, since we will also have total freedom to make and upgrade all kinds of weapons with the junk and objects that we collect on our trip. In addition, some of the characters that we will meet in our adventure will even be able to make other gadgets such as bionic wings, jet packs, and even an automaton companion. In short, an infinity of making each game unique and perfect for each player.

A freedom that will remain present in practically the entire game, being able to explore the world and what lies beyond its surface, on foot, or in Mecca, on a jet ski, on a hot air balloon or on any of the strange mounts and local fauna. Explore a decaying natural landscape, the network of tunnels and underground bunkers, and make your way in the mountains or in the archipelago. There is so much to discover, mysteries to unravel, creatures to contend with, and quirky characters to meet in this vibrant and colorful world.

Although that does not mean that our actions play a fundamental role in the main story of the game, in which we will face the imminent arrival of the end for this New World.