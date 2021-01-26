Since its announcement in 2017, Experiment 101 has given droppers about Biomutant, even a whole year without receiving news about the title. However, after the long wait for the title, it seems that we finally have the biomutant release date, if a new delay does not prevent it.

The announcement has been made through the official Twitter account of the game, where it has been confirmed that the biomutant release date is set for the next May 25, 2021, and will come to Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. As you would expect, the game will also work on next-gen consoles, although nothing has been mentioned about the possible improvements they would have yet.

Biomutant release date revealed

Relatively recently, THQ Nordic assured that the launch of Biomutant would take place before April of this year 2021. However, the title will finally hit the market almost two months after what the publisher said.

Announced in 2017, Biomutant is a “post-apocalyptic Kung-Fu fable RPG” set in an open world. When the tree of life begins to deteriorate, the player must venture to unite the various tribes. As for its gameplay, the adventure will be a mix between a third-person shooter and a game with close combat. In addition, we will also have different powers such as levitation or telekinesis, which will give the title a wide variety of possibilities.

New details of Biomutant through an exclusive gameplay

Biomutant will hit the market on May 25, 2021 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. In addition, the title can also be played on Xbox Series X | S and on PlayStation 5.