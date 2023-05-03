Publisher THQ Nordic has unveiled the official release date of the version Nintendo Switch of the open world action Biomutant: November 30, 2023. This morning a rumor had emerged that the game would be released in 2024. Obviously it was wrong.

The game is currently available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Original news:

It really seems that Biomutant will actually arrive on Nintendo Switch and now there would also be a release date for this version, only that it seems to be still far away: we are talking about February 14, 2024, based on a leak from the reliable billbil-kun.

The character in question is now practically a certainty, considering his curriculum of leaks which later turned out to be correct and precise, therefore we can also take this intervention with some consideration, although the reported date is so far away as to make it easy to think of a place holders.

As you can see in the tweet above, Biomutant would be coming to Nintendo Switch on February 14, 2024 at price of $39.99. It would be almost 3 years after the release of the original version and a date still so distant that it can easily be subject to changes, perhaps as a placeholder awaiting more precise and official communications.

In any case, thereliability of the source he still makes us take it for granted, while we await announcements from THQ Nordic. On the other hand, a Nintendo Switch version of Biomutant had already surfaced last September at a retailer and the idea that the title could come to the Nintendo console is far from absurd.

In the meantime, Biomutant has arrived on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, at this point we just have to wait for some official announcement from the team or publisher, while we remind you of the game review.