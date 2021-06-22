It’s been a few weeks since Biomutant, the open-world game developed by Experiment 101, was released, which received mostly negative reviews from players. However, the studio has endeavored to improve the various details that it has and that have affected the gameplay of the same title. Now, Version 1.5 is here, which increases the level cap, improves loot generation, and much more. Through a statement in his official website, THQ Nordic has released the extensive patch notes, which come to fix and improve the player experience. What’s more, an increase in the maximum level has been added, so that users can explore and delve even deeper into the world of the game. Biomutant is updated to version 1.5 Biomutant Analysis – Xbox One Among all the news that THQ Nordic indicates in its notes, is the increase in the maximum level, which goes from 50 to 100, allowing you to earn more stat points. Have been added new modifiers to make the experience a little more difficult. Together, the loot generation has been modified, which should now be much more diverse, with fewer duplicates and legendary weapons that will start to drop from level 50. As if that were not enough and requested by many users, scrap function has been added, the one that allows us to get rid of the elements that we do not want without having to abandon what we are doing. Undoubtedly, add-ons that will deepen Biomutant that has not been well received by the community, but that the developers have gone to great lengths to polish to make the experience more enjoyable. Stroage Controller Hook Holder for Xbox Series X with Dust Cover for Xbox Series X Console Only suitable for Xbox Series X: The dust filter and controller holder are specially designed for the Xbox Series X console, protect your console from dust to extend the life of the fan, and keep your Xbox X series controllers and headsets organized and save space.

