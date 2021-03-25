After years of silence Biomutant reappeared last January to announce its final release date, which will finally take place in May. Since then the video game of Experiment 101 and THQ Nordic It has been seen in different materials that have delved into its playable side and what we will find in its colorful open world. Now Biomutant is shown in a new trailer focused on combat, which will be a fundamental part of the game experience and that, as you probably already know, will put us in the shoes of a raccoon armed to the teeth and with a wide range of powers and abilities at its disposal.

As you can see, this new trailer for Biomutant, with little more than one minute long, allows us to see very different situations in which we will find ourselves throughout the adventure and the ways in which we can deal with them, either through swordsmanship and making use of incredible powers of fire, poison and other magic. As in other games of the genre, in Biomutant our mission will be to free the world from a dark force that has grown to dominate the entire territory. Despite being just a raccoon, our incredible abilities will allow us to face all this danger.

In recent times, since Experiment 101 they have unveiled the technical requirements minimum and recommended for the PC version of Biomutant and have also discussed the why of this long delay that kept the game newsless for years. The main reason is that the THQ Nordic title reached a level of ambition much higher than initially anticipated and had to adapt its development times accordingly. Remember that Biomutant will arrive on Xbox One (with improvements for Xbox Series X | S) and other platforms next 25 of May.