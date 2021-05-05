After years of ostracism, the launch of Biomutant It is just around the corner and from 101 Experiment, its managers, they know it perfectly. That is why over the last few weeks we have had a multitude of audiovisual documents that have shown us the benefits of this colorful open world title. Now, in that sense, Biomutant is shown in a new gameplay of more than 10 minutes published by the Game Informer portal in glorious resolution 4K and that delves into the many details that make up this adventure and action sandbox.
Specifically, we have almost twelve minutes of new gameplay that focuses on showing us the phases of action and combat of Biomutant, in which we will have at our disposal melee weapons and various powers. On the other hand, in these more than ten minutes of video we can also see the different biomes that will make up the great map Biomutant: wooded areas, radioactive areas and much more. All this accompanied by phases of platform that aim to give variety to a title that bets on the various options and mechanics as a great hallmark.
Biomutant Coming to EA Play Pro on Launch Day
In recent weeks, Biomutant has published several trailers focused on its combat or in your open world, as they will be two of the keys to this long-awaited game that has been generating expectation for many years, even when it seemed disappeared. Remember that Biomutant will come to Xbox One and other platforms next 25 of May, so we have less than three weeks to enjoy the title of Experiment 101 and THQ Nordic.
