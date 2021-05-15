In less than two weeks, Biomutant will arrive on our consoles, a title developed by Experiment 101, which has been in development for a long time, part of it carried with gigantic secrecy, until a few months ago it reappeared again. With the release date of the title so imminent, the studio has decided to show more footage of the game, and today’s news brings us for this very reason: Biomutant can be seen in a 7-minute gameplay on its Xbox One X version.
The gameplay, uploaded to the THQ Nordic channel, shows us the game in two versions (PS4 PRO and Xbox One X), which a priori do not differ at all, since their performance is exactly identical: 1080p and 60 FPS. We can see our character do missions, face a handful of enemies, where we can see more in depth the combat system, and also secondary activities are shown to ussuch as opening chests or exploring the map. Along with this gameplay, THQ Nordic has decided to show another video but in the versions of the base consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), which you can see here.
With this gameplay we can see many playable options that the title will offer us, and thus, someone who was not very sure whether to buy it or not, will be able to decide more easily thanks to this video. Biomutant will be released on May 25 on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.
