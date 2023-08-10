Fans of open-world action games who want to fill this hot summer with a new low-priced game might be interested in the new offer from Amazon Italy: Biomutant is now at a new all-time low price, an 18% discount to the median price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price is €19.26 and is now at the lowest price ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Biomutant puts us in the shoes of a creature that we can freely customize, deciding its appearance and various physical characteristics that also cause different statistics. We will be able to have a heavy and powerful character, slow and agile and more, defining the level of skill with firearms, melee and various kinds of magic. The game world is populated by anthropomorphic animals and various monstrosities, in an open world adventure full of missions and secrets to discover.