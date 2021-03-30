The action RPG developed by Experiment 101 and distributed by Nordic Games, is very close to launch generating a lot of expectation. It has been confirmed a few hours ago that Biomutant Coming to EA Play Pro on PC Launch Day. This move seems curious, since apparently it will not reach the basic EA Play service.

This information was confirmed through the official website of Origin, where it explicitly appears that the title It will be included in the Premium paid service that Electronic Arts has called EA Play Pro. However, everything seems to indicate that will not arrive in the same way to the basic service of EA Play on PC, since the arrival of the game is not specified anywhere nor a test version of it.

Biomutant is coming to EA Play Pro on launch day

Formerly known as Origin Access Premier, EA Play Pro is the company’s most premium service. It currently costs $ 14.99 and it allows us to play unlimitedly all the titles available on the service. In the absence of the arrival to basic EA Play, this seems to be a good and cheap alternative to try and play the game, since otherwise, you will have to pay the full price.

Biomutant will arrive for the old generation consoles and PC on May 25, even though It can also be enjoyed on Xbox Series X / S and PS5. Only time will tell if the title is finally added to basic EA Play or not, since this would imply that it was also added to the Xbox Game Pass.