Now that Biomutant has a confirmed release date, many users breathe a sigh of relief to learn that this RPG has not been canceled. There was a lot of speculation about the future of this project from Experiment 101 and THQ Nordic. Everything augured a bad future, but little by little they have resisted and finally made their launch. Now the Biomutant developers explain the reasons for the long delay.
In an interview granted to IGN, the studio director, Stefan Ljungqvist, has answered many questions about what they wanted to do from the beginning with this project. Since 2018, the year in which it was presented as a project that seemed quite advanced, a delay marked a situation in which it has been rumored about its cancellation on several occasions.
The secrecy, lack of information and transparency of this development was necessary, but from the perspective of the media and users, they did not seem good signs. Ljungqvist comments that the game was an ambitious approach in which they started to pose a lot of things, and in the end, the biggest problem has been that became too big a project. For example, it is ensured that the script even tripled in size.
With a team of 20 people, tackling such a large project was a problem because the larger the project, the more work and also, the more likely it is to fail. And it is that one of the biggest points of conflict, something that we have already seen on many occasions, is that open world games can become complicated for much more experienced studies. “It’s been a lot of work for QA, because it’s not easy to find them in an open world game. And then once they have been found, we have to fix them, and that is an additional challenge for us, being a small team. “comments Ljungqvist, adding that «I’m talking about bugs that are really disruptive to the gaming experience. We don’t want to send with that. I think that’s what made us wait until we were ready to do it.
And with all this, instead of moderating the size or rushing, they have decided to get it right. And after a long wait, Biomutant finalized its launch for the May 25, 2021. His arrival, in addition will be effective on Xbox consoles, Playstation and PC, adding the new generation consoles to the original plan. What do you expect from Biomutant?
