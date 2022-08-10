Through a press release, Lucid Dreams Studio today announced his next action adventure, Biomorpha dark 2D action-packed Metroidvania set in a beautiful, sprawling, hand-drawn world where enemies are everywhere and their powers matter.

In Biomorph, players must use their skills to explore a vast world. It will be up to you to solve puzzles and platforming challenges, fight deadly monsters and take their forms to use their powers. But beware: any conquered creature can return with new and even more menacing powers.

Players must rebuild the city of Blightmoor and make friends with the townspeople, learning more about their origins and the city. The character will level up as he fights through the vast areas around the city, collecting new skills, memories and blueprints. The journey will reveal surprising and alarming truths about the origins of our hero. Below you can take a look at the trailer.

Biomorph doesn’t have a precise release date yet, but the game will arrive in 2023 on PC and consoles.