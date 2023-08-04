Technology has generated a true revolution in the field of financial services, completely transforming the way in which they are offered and consumed. In this context, new technological tools are being implemented with the aim of facilitating user access, improving existing solutions and strengthening the financial industry. According to Alexis Nickin Gaxiola, a renowned fintech expert, three of these tools are leading the way into the future.

First of all, Nickin Gaxiola highlights the importance of artificial intelligence (AI), an essential tool for the development of fintech companies. AI is distinguished by its ability to use machine learning algorithms and mathematical models to analyze large volumes of data. Thanks to this, financial institutions can offer personalized, agile and secure products and services.

According to the expert, AI has been of great help in the financial field due to the development of applications dedicated to risk and credit analysis, fraud prevention, financial advice and customer service.

A prominent example of this trend is Zest, a company that is implementing AI-based solutions in the financial field. His focus is on improving the credit granting process and developing innovative risk models.

According to Gaxiola, digital onboarding has revolutionized the customer experience by facilitating their incorporation into financial services or digital platforms in a completely electronic way, since it eliminates the need for physical procedures and simplifies the customer experience by allowing them to complete all the incorporation requirements of digital form.

This digitization of documents has also significantly streamlined the application and transaction process, leading to reduced costs and errors. In addition, integrations have been implemented that allow decisions to be made from the initial stages, improving the efficiency and precision of financial operations.

Biometrics, key to guarantee security in the financial sector

Alexis Nickin Gaxiola also highlighted the importance of biometrics. According to the expert, biometrics is emerging as a powerful tool to strengthen security and combat fraud in the financial sector, since its operation is based on the analysis of physical or behavioral traits, which guarantees that only authorized persons can access to their accounts and carry out transactions.

“By using physical or behavioral traits, biometrics make it possible to verify the identity of individuals. By implementing biometric systems, such as facial, fingerprint and voice recognition, financial companies ensure that only authorized people can access their accounts and carry out transactions, protecting them from identity theft and money laundering”, he detailed.

Finally, Nickin Gaxiola stated that as these technological tools continue to evolve and progress, the financial services landscape will undergo an even deeper transformation, offering agile, secure and personalized solutions for users. And it opens up a wide range of opportunities to discover and take advantage of.

“Innovation continues to unlock new possibilities, and industry players must remain flexible and adapt to change to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the needs of users in the ever-evolving digital age,” he concluded.