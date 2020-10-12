Neubiberg / Regensburg. When shopping, in the pizzeria or at the checkout in the supermarket: contactless payment with credit or debit cards has become common since Corona. However, if you want to pay higher amounts (from 50 euros) cashless, you still have to sign or type your PIN (pin code) into the card reader. In the future, biometrics should help to avoid touching the pen and keys – for more hygiene, but without compromising on security.

Semiconductor manufacturer Infineon is working with partners from the financial industry to develop a solution that combines security controllers and sensors, including at its Bavarian locations in Neubiberg and Regensburg. The chip technology can be embedded in the plastic cards and checks biometric data, in this case the owner’s fingerprint.

The technology is already familiar from the smartphone

“This makes payment more convenient, faster and at the same time more secure,” says Wolfgang Schindler, who is responsible for marketing for biometric cards at Infineon. The technology is already familiar from cell phones or laptops. Here, too, a sensor recognizes whether it is the rightful owner, only then does the device unlock. Paying with the biometric card works in a similar way.

Simply hold your fingertip on the card

It uses a characteristic of nature: the fine lines on the fingertip look different for everyone. This pattern is stored securely on the chip of the card – it is inserted into a small mobile device that is included in the delivery. Before the first use, you press your finger, such as your thumb, once on the sensor. Schindler: “From then on, the imprint is used.” To pay, simply place your finger on the upper corner of the card. Where you hold the piece of plastic when you reach for the cash register. The chip compares the real imprint with the stored information in a flash. It hardly takes longer than a wink.

“Biometric data must be specially protected,” explains Schindler. Only the combination of sensor and security chip enables the biometric features to be recorded on the card itself and only checked there during payment. “They literally stay in the user’s hands,” says Schindler.

All of this takes energy. There is no space for a battery on the plastic card, which would not be a good solution for environmental reasons. The chip therefore gets the electricity – contactless – from the reader at the cash register. Thereby minimal currents flow, they are enough to trigger the payment.

Almost every second chip-based payment card worldwide contains a security controller from Infineon. Biometrics is a new addition. The process should be ready for use from next year, and pilot tests are already underway.