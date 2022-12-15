Biomechanics | Now it’s been researched: you stay upright better with your hands free

Winter it’s time to slip. You should be on your guard especially when walking on icy streets, for example with shopping bags in hand.

According to a new study, it is much easier to slip with your hands than with your hands free.

researcher at the University of Southern California Kornelia Kulig and colleagues tested staying upright in a corridor where a certain point was lubricated with Teflon. The spot did not stand out from the rest of the floor.

Test subjects were divided into four groups: some were allowed to keep their hands free, others had their left arm tied to their body, third had their right arm tied, and fourth had both. The binding imitated the situation where the carrying prevents the free movement of the hands.

Next, the subjects walked down the corridor wearing rubber-soled shoes. Almost 63 percent of those with both hands tied fell.

Only 19 percent froze in the hands-free group.

Two a range sometimes keeps the balance better than one. If the hand opposite the soaking leg was tied, as many as 69 percent of those tested turned inside out.

Binding the ipsilateral hand, on the other hand, fell only 31 percent of the skaters, i.e. slightly more than those whose hands were free.

Research published by Human Movement Science.

Published in Tiede magazine 13/2022.