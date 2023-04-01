In a study published in Royal Society Open Science we can see how scientists in central Japan have found out three new species of bioluminescent worms strangely reminiscent of creatures from Japanese folklore. These new bioluminescent worms (whose scientific name is Polycirrus), found in various locations in Japan, are named after these supernatural beings, as well as a famous Japanese marine biologist.

Bioluminescence is produced by organisms through a chemical reaction known as chemiluminescence, and the reaction generates extremely low levels of heat, which has led to it being referred to as a “cold light”. The organisms that create this effect do so for a variety of reasons, in particular to attract potential mates or preyWhile some species insteadlike millipedes and fireflies, they also use light to defend themselves from predators.

What is so special about the discovery of these bioluminescent worms?

Despite their brilliance, bioluminescent organisms are actually quite rare, and at present, scientists have found only about 7,000 such species of organisms in the world and mainly in the ocean. The search has been limited, as not enough samples are available for classification and comparison, however this rarity makes the discovery of the new bioluminescent worms all the more exciting.

“Our previous research on the luminescence of the genus Polycirrus had established it as a valuable subject for bioluminescence studies, however we later discovered that what we thought was a single species of Polycirrus was actually three different species.”

he has declared Naoto Jimi, lead researcher at Nagoya University in Japan.

Polycirrus are small worms usually found in shallow water – such as rivers and streams, or on the coast – in Japan, and are known for the tentacles they use to sift for food, tentacles which tend to emit a bright blue glow- purple, giving the worms a strange otherworldly appearance.

Therefore, Jimi and his team saw fit name two of the three recently discovered specimens of bioluminescent worms after notable ghostly beings from Japanese folklore. A worm was called Polycirrus onibi from the kind of will-o’-the-wisp of yokai –Japanese spiritual entity– called onibi (demon fire), which is believed to lure travelers in remote regions to their doom.

Then there is thePolycirrus aoandonor blue lantern, named after a ghost-like yokai appearing as a demonic woman wearing a white kimono with horns and sharp teeth, a creature that haunts lanterns, turning their flames blue when near.

the last worm, Polycirrus ikeguchiinamed after Shinichiro Ikeguchi, the former director of the Notojima Aquarium.

“We used Japanese yokai names, such as onibi and aoandon, for the new species because the hazy violet-blue bioluminescence emitted by the Polycirrus species is strikingly similar to descriptions of these creatures found in folklore.

Polycirrus ikeguchii, on the other hand, has been described from specimens collected in the Notojima region of Japan. Since Shinichi Ikeguchi was the former director of the Notojima Aquarium and helped find the worm, it seemed appropriate to name it after him.”

Jimi said.

Researchers now want to know how these newly discovered bioluminescent worms generate their glow, e they hope their findings will further our understanding of the molecular processes involved in bioluminescencewhich could have an impact on the development of new technologies.

“The discovery that all three new species are luminescent has allowed us to link taxonomic and ecological findings and establish research that others can easily apply to the study of luminescent organisms”

said Jimi, who then later added:

“Understanding these luminescence mechanisms contributes to medical and life science research. Bioluminescence is a treasure trove of interesting and unusual chemistry. We plan to use our findings to further our understanding of the molecular nature of this phenomenon and apply this knowledge to the development of new life science technologies.”

