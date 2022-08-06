Biology | The famous botanist Carl von Linné was also a sexist sex educator – He even taught how to recognize women who are ready for intercourse

A famous botanist gave a series of lectures on sex, the information of which is surprising.

Large Swedish botanist Carl von Linné made a territorial conquest in the early 1770s: he started sex education in Sweden.

Of course, Linné is actually known as the developer of the system of classification of organisms. He adopted their two-part Latin names and named a person, for example to homo sapiens in 1758.

Linné’s role as a sex educator became apparent a couple of hundred years later, when notes from his series of lectures were found in Karleby’s manor house in Eastern Götaland.

In 1969 they were published in Sweden under the name Om präätä att tillhopa gå, About the way we go together.

Linné’s interest in human sexuality did not come as a surprise. He had been considered a real sex man before.

Linné’s revolutionary classification of plants was also based on stamens and pistils, i.e. the male and female reproductive organs of plants. He even disapproved of and sexualized the beautiful flowers created by the Creator.

In his hit book A brief history of almost everything Bill Bryson says that Linné’s interest in sexuality was feverish. For example, Linné was excited by the similarity between the genitalia of some molluscs and women. To the anatomical parts of one species of bivalve, he gave such names as vulva, labia and smile and named a plant genus clitoris. British botanist William T. Stern called Linnaeus “the Peeping Tom of botany” after the classic film about voyeurism.

In his lectures Linné starts from the basics. He presents the two human semens, one of which is produced by the man and the other by the woman. The latter is menstrual bleeding.

In the time of Linné, medicine still believed in the humoral theory, reminds an expert on the history of medicine Arno Forsius on its website. According to it, the functioning of the human body was based on the relationships of four basic fluids, i.e. blood, mucus, and yellow and black bile. For example, hormonal activity was not known in the 18th century.

Linné taught that menstruation is the leftover food that has not been used as food or that has not mixed with blood. Menstrual bleeding is a welcome event. Men do not have this kind of discharge except in coiting i.e. ejaculation during intercourse. Coitus is healthy for both the woman and the man, because the man releases fluid and the woman, in turn, receives this warm male fluid. On the other hand, fluid is also removed from the woman, which is also a good thing.

Linné, the professional classifier, describes male and female genitalia precisely.

As a sex educator, Linné is practical but sexist. For example, he guides you on how to recognize women who are willing to coition, and from where those who are not. Other women have small but reasonably sized breasts, twinkling eyes, and love to sing. Such women are always willing to coitionLinné knows. To Coitus the unwilling woman, on the other hand, has large and flabby breasts, is pale and suspicious, and is prone to fatness but weak in limb.

No such division is made for men. Linné was a man and lectured to men.

Linné according to men can start making love around the age of 14, when the voice has changed. They can continue until they are 50-60 years old, “when it ends”. For women, Linné sets the same minimum age of 14 years.

In his teaching, Linné describes the arousal of a man and a woman perceptually. The man “returns from longing to the woman’s embrace”, his “masculinity becomes straight and rigid, and thus it can find its way to Mrs. Venus through the vestibular vulva”. In women’s bodies, “almost the same swelling and blood flow takes place, although their organs do not become hard like men’s, but loose, wet and soft.”

Linné was already over 60 years old when he lectured on sex. A linguist who studied his writings Jöran Sahlgren has noticed that Linné’s glowing writing style became drier after the birth of Linné’s youngest child in 1757. That year Linné turned 50. Perhaps Linné had moved from actions to words.

Linné was a hundred years ahead of his time. The next time sexual enlightenment was discussed in Sweden was in the 1880s, when a professor Knut Wicksell wrote about the need for contraception. He considered the large number of children to be part of the cause of poverty.

In 1910, however, a law was enacted in Sweden that prohibited the dissemination of information about contraception to the general public. It was not repealed until the end of the 1930s.

In Sweden, gender education entered the school curriculum in 1955, and it was not long before Sweden was already seen as a model country for sexual freedom.