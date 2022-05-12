A biology teacher has sparked widespread controversy on social media in Egypt, after her pictures were circulated, showing her wearing formal clothes and black sunglasses, accompanied by a number of guards.

The sarcastic comments were poured out on the biology teacher named Asma Emad, after she posted that picture, and the pioneers of the social media circulated among themselves and the high school students in their groups that picture, until that teacher occupied the search engines to become the trend of social media.

Some commented on the pictures of the biology teacher, Asma Emad, with sarcasm after the security guards appeared around her while she was going to work, the most prominent of which was the comment of one of the students, saying: “When you stay as a biology teacher and watch the cell movie, and one of the students wrote: Bringing the whole immune system with her.”

This teacher raised many questions about what prompted that teacher to attend with this number of security men to guard her because it is something unusual for the profession of teachers, because practitioners of this profession are not exposed to any danger that requires the presence of security guards with them.

Some answered that the teacher organized a big party in which she gathered all her students enrolled in the first year of secondary school to list the final reviews on them differently, and to embody the curriculum in the form of plays before the start of the end-of-year exams.

The teacher responded, by posting on her personal page on social media, about the reason for the presence of the security men, saying: To preserve the safety of the students, because the number was large.