Scientists have calculated that goose whales should be able to store oxygen for only 33 minutes of diving due to their size.

In the animal kingdom the dive record has been broken. International research group managed to save a goose whale dive that lasted three hours and 42 minutes.

That’s nearly an hour more than the previous mammal dive record, two hours and 43 minutes.

By comparison: man has been able to hold his breath under water 24 minutes and three seconds. The human dive record was set by staying in place in the water, but the goose whale was actively in motion throughout the dive, say the biologists who participated in the study.

A study of diving records was published on Wednesday in the Journal of Experimental Biology.

Researchers observed the movements of a whale moving under the water with satellite tags that allowed them to track the duration and depth of the dive. A total of 24 geese whale dives were measured in North Carolina, USA, between 2014 and 2018.

Satellite measurements revealed that goose whales dive the longest and deepest of marine mammals. Normally, the goose whale dived to a depth of about a mile and stayed below the water level for an hour at a time.

Deeply observed the dive to the goose whale was directed to a depth of 2,992 meters, or almost three kilometers.

Whales are able to store large amounts of oxygen in their musculature and bloodstream. Still, scientists are amazed at the ability of small goose whales to hold their breath for hours.

Scientists have calculated that goose whales, which weigh about 2.5 tons and are 5-7 meters long, should be able to store oxygen for only 33 minutes of diving due to their size.

The new dive record thus lasted nearly seven times as long as scientists believe is even possible.

According to the researchers, the long dives did not require geese whales to recover on the surface of the water at all, but were able to repeat the long dives immediately after the previous ones.

Researchers have sought to explain their findings, inter alia, by the ability of geese to direct their blood flow during long dives from the liver, kidneys, and intestines toward the heart, brain, and muscles.

At the same time, they are potentially able to slow down their heart rate and thus also their metabolism.

In addition, researchers believe that the special muscle structure of whales reduces tissue dependence on oxygen. When oxygen begins to run out during a long dive, whales would be able to tolerate lactic acid accumulating in tired muscles.