Biology Female dolphins have a functioning clitoris – “It develops for a specific purpose”

Researchers have argued that female clitoris and orgasm have a biological purpose.

Clitoris seems to work with dolphins like humans. Its job is to give the female pleasure.

“Just like the human clitoris, there is a lot of blood-filled swell tissue in the dolphin’s clitoris. The shape of the tissue changes as the animal grows into adulthood, which would suggest that it is developing for a specific purpose, ”says an assistant professor of biology in the United States. Patricia Brennan.

Brennan and her colleagues noticed nerves up to half a millimeter thick and nerve endings extending just under the skin in the clitoris of dolphins. The skin, on the other hand, was particularly thin at that point.

The researchers were amazed that the blood-stiffened clitoris looked very similar in dolphins and humans.

“The hips of humans and dolphins are very different in shape, so the similarity of the clitoris surprised,” says Brennan. in the research bulletin.

The study was published Current Biology newsletter.

Research eleven stalks cut from naturally dead bottlenose dolphins (Tursiops truncatus). The researchers were initially interested in the complex wrinkling of the vaginas.

It is assumed that the wrinkling of the vaginas would be due to the fact that the mammal returning to the sea would have developed a remedy against the salinity of the seawater.

Brine may be toxic to mammalian sperm, so the vagina would protect the dog’s sperm from seawater.

The question of curiosity was left aside when clitoris stole the attention of researchers.

“Every time we dissected my vagina, we saw a very large clitoris. We became interested in whether anyone had previously examined it in detail to see if it worked like a human clitoris, ”says Brennan.

“We knew that dolphins had sex in addition to reproduction, but also to strengthen their social ties, so clitoral functionality seemed likely.”

“ “Dolphins are hypersexual animals.”

Animal species can be roughly sorted according to whether they only have sex during puberty, that is, when a woman can become pregnant, or at all times.

For example, humans, bonobos and dolphins have sex at any time and apparently for fun.

Female dolphins often massage each other’s clitoris with their snouts and tails, and they also masturbate. Male dolphins also have anal sex with each other and protrude into each other’s airways.

“Dolphins are hypersexual animals,” Brennan notes New Scientist magazine.

In a dog, the penis and orgasm are considered to have a biological function because it effectively sends semen towards the target. From the point of view of procreation, the female’s clitoris and orgasm are not equally necessary.

It is therefore unclear what their functional purpose is. According to one hypothesis, they exist only because the male and female of the developmentally biologically similar mammalian species are inevitably very similar. If a dog has something, a female must have something like that.

“Sex and as a woman studying reproduction, I have a hard time accepting the idea that a structure shouldn’t be done just because it has a congruent developmental path with the penis, ”Brennan says.

“We can show that the clitoris is more than a small penis. It is a functional body with a purpose. Maybe it’s to make you want to have sex more often, which is an evolutionarily good idea. ”

Brennan and her partners plan to investigate the matter next with alpacas, sharks, snakes and ducks.