Biology Birds, bats and cormorants feed on the same edges – The destruction of one group of insects could lead to an unprecedented ecological disaster

If an important group of insects disappears or its population collapses, the effects on other nature and humans can be large, Finnish research concludes.

Multi an insectivore from birds to bats and dragonflies competes for the same food, according to a recent Finnish study.

The collapse of a single group of insects could lead to a wider-than-expected ecological disaster. The study has been published Naturen Scientific Reports journal.

Turku Researchers at the University and the Finnish Museum of Natural History compared birds, bats and dragonflies eating in the same area in Southwest Finland.

They found that these very different predators ate almost the same insects such as flies, mosquitoes, and other dicotyledons.

One of the most common targets of predation was porpoises. Mosquito-looking and sized mosquitoes occur in huge masses over lakes and other bodies of water, among other things. In Finland alone, there are almost 800 different species of surviving mosquitoes.

Researcher at the Department of Biology, University of Turku Eero Vesterinen even speaks of an unprecedented ecological disaster.

“The larger the proportion of organisms that depend on a well-defined food group, the more vulnerable the whole system is,” Vesterinen says.

Vesterinen has been studying the interactions between species, and in particular their food chains, for over a decade.

He compared the materials accumulated over the years and found an interesting pattern in them. Although insect predators were located in different parts of the animal kingdom and did not share a similar history of species development, there were clear similarities in their diet.

“Yes, that result was surprising. It is generally thought that there are so many different animal species that they all have their own exact eco-compartment, diet, habits and lifestyle, ”says Vesterinen.

Vesterisen According to the report, the species favored by insectivores are not threatened in Finland, at least for the time being, but the situation may turn on its head in a few decades.

For example, porpoises live in the fresh waters and seashores of their larval stages, which are threatened by pollution and nutrients that can make the environment unviable.

The disappearance of mosquito mosquitoes would not have a direct impact on humans, but if birds, bats and cormorants switched to eating pollinators important for food production, for example, instead of mosquitoes, the effects would also be visible in human life.

The disappearance of insect populations can also lead to the migration of birds, for example, in which case the number of pests they have previously eaten may increase in Finland.

“ Insect biomass on Earth has declined by 80 percent in the last 25 to 30 years.

Insects mass depopulation has spoken around the world in recent years, and several reports based on long-term monitoring have been published on the subject.

In places, insect populations have collapsed by less than half.

“The situation may be even worse than previously estimated if the results of a recent study can be generalized to other continents.”

Worldwide extinction threatens up to a million species of plants and animals, half of which are various insects.

The main causes of extinction are declining and deteriorating habitats of insects, air pollution, insecticides and invasive species.

Climate change and the exploitation of insects also play a role in extinction.

The biomass of insects on Earth has dwindled 80 percent 25-30 in the last year. About 5-10% of insect species have already become extinct since industrialization began about 200 years ago.

Vesterisen According to him, the research carried out in Southwest Finland should be repeated around the world in order to get a broader picture. Currently, a global research project on the food network of insects and insectivores is underway, for which Vesterinen has applied for funding from the Academy of Finland.

“Previous research has focused mainly on more special insects, where insects fit for basic nutrition have received less attention. However, this study showed that their disappearance may be more significant than expected. ”