On February 18, Associate Professor of the Department of Physiology, Human Ecology and Biomedical Knowledge of the State University of Education Alexander Sozykin told Izvestia about the dangers of instant coffee.

“Instant coffee is made using two main methods: high temperature and low temperature. In the first case, powdered and granulated coffee is obtained, in the second – freeze-dried coffee. In any case, coffee beans undergo a special processing stage – they are roasted or dried. As a result, essential oils are released – powerful antioxidants that can reduce oxidative stress in the body and fight free radicals that are formed during improper metabolism; improve metabolism; regulate blood pressure, keep the body in good shape,” he said.

However, according to the specialist, detailed biochemical analysis has found significant deficiencies in instant coffee from many manufacturers. Thus, such coffee is often made from defective and substandard beans of the cheapest varieties. And while the theoretical benefits of instant coffee are beyond doubt (it contains six organic acids, B vitamins, magnesium and caffeine), in practice there are very few useful substances.

“Many people drink instant coffee to perk up. This is what is called an “ambulance”, because such coffee does not need to be ground or boiled in a Turkish coffee pot, which means wasting time. But it turns out that the concentration of caffeine in instant coffee is extremely low. But it contains theobromine, a substance with an inhibitory and even “sleep-inducing” effect. There is especially a lot of theobromine in the three-in-one coffee drink. There is even a ban on selling this kind of coffee at gas stations, because drivers, after drinking it “to cheer up,” fell asleep while driving,” Sozykin said.

The biologist pointed out that any low-quality instant coffee usually contains fragrances, as well as taste and smell enhancers. And “three-in-one coffee” consists mainly of sugar, various herbal additives, flavorings and coloring, which gives this drink a beautiful brown color. Therefore, people who regularly consume instant and especially packaged coffee have a high risk of developing erosive gastritis, gastric and duodenal ulcers, acute and chronic pancreatitis; It is also possible to stimulate the passage of stones from the gallbladder if there is a history of them, he warned.

“If desired, on specialized websites you can find the names of companies producing high-quality instant coffee containing natural ingredients and caffeine in acceptable doses, recommended for consumption, as well as lists of unscrupulous companies producing cheap, unsafe and unhealthy instant coffee with taste simulators, plant substitutes, aromatic additives,” concluded Sozykin.

At the end of December, Elena Bliznyuk, assistant at the department of fundamental medical disciplines of the medical faculty of the State University of Education, said in an interview with Izvestia that it is not recommended to drink coffee when planning a pregnancy. According to her, caffeine affects the activity of the fallopian tubes, changes hormonal levels, interferes with normal ovulation and complicates the fertilization process.