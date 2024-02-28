On February 29, Irina Lyalina, acting dean of the Faculty of Natural Sciences of the State University of Education, told Izvestia what bad habits affect the performance of the liver.

“The liver is the second largest organ in the human body by weight (on average 1.5 kg), the liver is second only to the skin (11 kg), and it is one of the organs without which a person cannot live. The liver is a blood depot. In an hour, about 100 liters of blood passes through it, which is both purified and replenished with blood cells. The liver regulates blood volume and blood pressure and plays an important role in the maturation and functioning of many hormones. The liver maintains body temperature; if the liver is “tired” of toxins, you freeze. After 35 years, hormonal decline occurs, including the level of sex hormones, which leads to menopause, weight gain, and many hormonal diseases,” she said.

The liver serves the entire body, cleansing it of harmful substances, including poisonous and toxic ones. Therefore, it is extremely negatively affected by the uncontrolled use of dietary supplements, medications, and fast food, Lyalina noted.

“Increased load on the organ leads to negative changes. Every second Russian has diseases associated with poor liver function: decreased immunity, varicose veins, rosacea, blood pressure, obesity, dermatitis, thyroid disease, allergies, asthma. In addition, poor liver condition can provoke changes in a person’s mental status (neurasthenia, panic attacks, insomnia),” the expert said.

According to the biologist, the liver is negatively affected by improper water regime. This organ is 70% water. It produces about a liter of bile per day, as it is the main and largest digestive gland. All metabolic processes in the body occur with the participation of bile. Drink enough clean water, this will help both the proper formation and outflow of bile, and the normal course of metabolic processes, Lyalina said.

“The habit of not sleeping at night has an extremely negative effect on the liver: the fact is that it is the only organ whose cells can regenerate themselves. And recovery occurs at night – from 23:00 to 03:00. To help restore liver cells, consume more hepatoprotectors – milk thistle, green foods (especially apples and herbs),” the specialist said.

The liver is adversely affected by a sedentary, sedentary lifestyle, lack of physical activity and poor posture, the publication’s interlocutor warned. To function normally, the liver absorbs 10 times more oxygen than the muscles, which is why walking is necessary for liver health.

“The liver needs a straight back and posture so that there are no kinks for the outflow of bile, and it is normally saturated with oxygen. Exercise daily. Physical activity in the morning will also help start the work of liver enzymes,” concluded Lyalina.

Valeria Lomova, a gastroenterologist at SM-Kiniki, spoke about the first symptoms of liver disease in August 2023. Thus, increased fatigue, weakness, headaches, weight loss, lack of appetite and jaundice may indicate pathology. If these signs are detected, you should consult a gastroenterologist or hepatologist for diagnostics, the doctor recommended.