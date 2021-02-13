The mask mode must always be observed if the goal is to ensure 100 percent safety. Anch Baranova, professor at the School of Systems Biology at George Mason University, said this. RIA News…

In her opinion, “in an ideal world of absolute safety,” people should always wear protective equipment, since in addition to coronavirus, there are other infections transmitted by airborne droplets and can lead to death, such as influenza.

However, humanity cannot introduce a permanent mask regime, as this would destroy the life of humans as a species. “If we do not see each other’s faces, then we begin to experience anxiety and stress. In addition, when the mask is close to the face, the main problem is that it is difficult to breathe and the body’s thermoregulation is disturbed, ”Baranova explained.

For example, the biologist revealed that in the area of ​​the nose and mouth there are temperature sensors that transmit information about the temperature to the entire body. “If you feel a rise in temperature in this area, the body will think that you are overheating and will send you a signal of discomfort,” she said. In this regard, the mask mode will not exist on a permanent basis: it will be introduced and then canceled.

According to Baranova, while in Russia there is a discussion about the abolition of masks, in the United States, on the contrary, they introduce mandatory wearing of masks, despite the fact that the incidence is also decreasing.