After the removal of the emblematic palm from Paseo de la Reforma due to a disease caused by a beetle known as the red palm weevil (Rhynchophorus ferrugineus), of tropical origin, biologist Ivonne Guadalupe Olalde Omaña, a tree specialist at the Institute of Biology (IB) of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, pointed out that these plants can also be attacked by fungi and bacteria.

Any of these pathogens affects the growth part, the most tender and delicate is found at the tip and in the center, from where the leaves emerge; When this area is damaged, the entire palm dies. It’s not like a tree that has many branches, he explained.

It is difficult to determine when their disease begins, because as they are tall plants it is difficult to look at that height if a pathogen arrives. Sometimes we don’t notice until the leaves dry and begin to bend, which indicates advanced damage, he said.

The IB expert pointed out that the recent death of palm trees in various places in Mexico City has been the sum of unfortunate events, because these organisms are not Mexican; were removed from coastal areas.

The palm alluded to is of the genus phoenix canariensis, It comes from the Canary Islands, Spain. It was surrounded by pavement, in a small space, in addition to the fact that in the Mexican capital we have a period of abundant rains and then one of drought; it’s not the best condition, he said.

Olalde Omaña indicated that there is a record of the death of palm trees, as occurred in 2013. “It began in the coastal areas and later in Hidalgo, and since then there has been talk of the red palm weevil.”

He considered that dying is “an opportunity to replace the palms with native Mexican species that are more suitable for the city.”

It would be ideal, he continued, that we turn to see the plants of our country, the diversity and natural wealth, in addition to verifying which variety is suitable for each site.

Therefore, he estimated, we have to make a good choice, determine how much space we have both on the ground and in the aerial part, detect, for example, if it bears fruit. The tejocote, the capulín, are ideal for parks, but perhaps not for sidewalks.

Around 15 thousand copies in CDMX

According to data from the Ministry of the Environment of Mexico City, there are around 15,000 palm trees in the country’s capital, of which 492 have no remedy, so they must be replaced by other tree species.

So far, the results of the palm tree sanitation program indicate that comprehensive care has been given to 12,302, with actions such as the sanitary pruning of 1,729, 189 that were already dead have been felled and another 300 have been cleaned and strengthened with the application of plant endotherapy.

Experts have determined the application of this therapy to almost 6,000 palms, considered vulnerable or susceptible to developing diseases, the agency said. He stressed that the challenge is to stop the mortality with the fight against mistletoe and other pests that afflict them.

According to the National Commission for the Knowledge and Use of Biodiversity, honey is obtained from this palm in the Canary Islands and the guarapo drink is made.