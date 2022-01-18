Advisor to the President of the Center for Strategic Research (CSR), Candidate of Biological Sciences Evgeny Tonevitsky in an interview with RIA News predicted the number of Russians who recovered from the omicron strain of coronavirus by the spring of 2022. He noted that the number of infections per day could grow to 80-90 thousand people in early February, so by spring this number will be 1.5-2 million.

The biologist stressed that the course of the wave will depend primarily on the behavior of citizens. He recalled that according to the World Health Organization (WHO), wearing masks can reduce the incidence by 30 percent, up to 60-65 thousand cases per day.

Related materials:

Tonevitsky added that the number of people infected with omicron worldwide is growing daily and exponentially, since, probably, the accumulated mutations allow the strain to “hide” from the immune system and reproduce itself faster in cells.

“It is important to understand that the only way to reduce the risk of infection and subsequent hospitalization is through vaccination. For example, in the United States, the vast majority of ventilator beds are occupied by unvaccinated people who have become infected with the omicron strain, ”the expert emphasized.

Tonevitsky noted that the main weapon against omicron is the achievement of herd immunity, in Russia at the moment it exceeds 60 percent. The specialist concluded that this is an insufficient figure for a new wave of coronavirus to pass without a fight with the healthcare system.

Earlier, Alexander Gorelov, deputy director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, gave a forecast for the spread of the omicron strain to the regions of Russia. According to the epidemiologist, the spread will take from two weeks.