The Indian strain of coronavirus is most dangerous due to the “rapid consolidation” of lung damage. Doctor of Biological Sciences, Professor of the School of Systems Biology at George Mason University (USA) Ancha Baranova told about this in an interview with “Lente.ru”.

“That is, their function [легких] is now falling much faster than in early 2020. The patient is admitted to the hospital with CT-2 [вторая степень поражения, выявленная с помощью компьютерной томографии], tomorrow he has KT-3, and the day after tomorrow he is in intensive care, ”the biologist explained.

Related materials

As noted by Baranova, epithelial cells in the lungs usually carry out gas exchange – for this you need to maintain moisture, and the alveoli produce surfactants – a mixture of substances that covers the lungs from the inside. With coronavirus, the epithelial cells stop producing this mixture.

“And the next step is that the cells will generally turn into fibroblasts (connective tissue cells – approx. “Lenta.ru”). In this case, they will not be able to produce anything good, except for pro-inflammatory cytokines and other dirty tricks, ”Baranova concluded.

Earlier, doctor Mikhail Kagan warned Russians about easy penetration of the Indian strain of coronavirus into cells. The new COVID-19 mutation is easier to transmit from person to person and 40 percent more infectious than the British strain, he said.