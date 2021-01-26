It is not worth getting vaccinated against COVID-19 with acute respiratory infections, a positive test for coronavirus, a post-coccygeal state, the presence of IgM antibodies and severe diseases. Five main contraindications for vaccination were named by Ancha Baranova, professor at the School of Systems Biology at George Mason University (USA), chief researcher at the Medical Genetic Research Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Ancha Baranova, in an interview with Lente.ru.

“If, for example, you donated blood for antibodies and found immunoglobulins M in it, this indicates that your immune response continues to form. That is, the body is in contact with the virus, even if your PCR test is negative. Perhaps the virus is “hidden”, sitting in the intestines or somewhere else. This state is called persistence, ”said the biologist.

The biologist named the presence of only IgG antibodies in the body, without IgM, as a postform state. “For many, it is not associated with any side effects in the sense of a long covid. But in the presence of IgG, it makes no sense to get vaccinated. It is better to give up your turn for the vaccine to someone else, ”Baranova added.

She also included diseases such as immunosuppression or multiple sclerosis as contraindications. According to Baranova, patients with such diseases are sent for consultation to their doctors before vaccination, “and they say they don’t know either. Nobody wants to take responsibility for this. “

Mass vaccination against coronavirus for everyone began in Russia on January 18. Since December 5, Sputnik V has been available to doctors, teachers, social workers and citizens with chronic diseases. At the end of December, the Ministry of Health authorized the use of vaccines for the elderly.