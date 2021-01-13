Evolutionary biologist Georgy Bazykin named a way to stop the mutations of the coronavirus that make it even more infectious. According to the scientist, for this it is necessary to reduce its number on Earth. Writes about this “Komsomolskaya Pravda”.

As an example, Bazykin cited a case from Denmark, where 17 million minks were destroyed due to a mutated coronavirus. According to him, this was done to avoid the formation of new mutations.

To prevent the spread of the virus, Bazykin advises to wear masks correctly, avoid crowds of people, keep a distance, wash hands more often and ventilate the premises. “The fewer the number of new cases of the disease, the less there will be new mutations,” the biologist concluded. He explained that “if the epidemic is suppressed, then there is nothing to mutate.”

Earlier, the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Russia Melita Vuinovich said that any mutation of COVID-19 could complicate the situation with the pandemic. In this regard, she said, it is necessary to constantly monitor the behavior of the virus and determine whether a new strain can affect the mortality or severity of the disease.