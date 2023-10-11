The autonomous Executive incorporates a basic piece in the administration machinery after several weeks with the position vacant: the biologist Juan Antonio Mata Tamboleo (Cehegín 1978) will be the new general director of the Environment, and therefore the person in charge of managing the authorizations for companies with possible environmental effects and to monitor discharges and air quality. His appointment will be approved this Wednesday during the weekly meeting of the Government Council, as LA TRUTH has learned.

Juan Antonio Mata is not an unknown politician: during the last legislature he was a deputy of the Popular Parliamentary Group in the Regional Assembly, where he served as a member of the Territorial Policy, Environment, Agriculture and Water Commission, and as secretary of the Special Commission of Study of the necessary measures to guarantee the recovery of the Mar Menor.

He has also been a councilor for the PP in the Alcantarilla City Council, a municipality in which he was responsible for the powers of City Development and Historical Heritage, as well as Works, Services and Citizen Security.

He has a degree in Biology from the University of Murcia, has a postgraduate degree in urban waste management from the Polytechnic University of Madrid and is an expert in climate change, wind energy and air pollution.

Mata Tamboleo has been a career civil servant at the Alcantarilla City Council since 2005, a local administration in which he has held the position of head of the Environment section and head of service of the Services, Parks and Gardens Area for ten years. Currently he is the head of service of the Services and Maintenance Area of ​​this municipality.

The incorporation of Juan Antonio Mata completes the organization chart of the Ministry of the Environment, Universities, Research and Mar Menor, directed by Juan María Vázquez, although the ownership of Natural Heritage and Climate Action remains uncovered. This position is currently held by the regional secretary María Cruz Ferreira, responsible for this area in the final stretch of the previous legislature, although the regional government would not rule out occupying it later.