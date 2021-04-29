It is necessary to fight the hogweed in April – May, when the plant has not yet gained strength. Moreover, it is necessary to deal with its extermination collectively. Lilia Shipilina, a senior researcher at the Vavilov All-Russian Institute of Plant Genetic Resources (VIR), Ph.D.

“Only a joint struggle can help, and right now. The hogweed must be removed while it is small, until it just emerged from under the snow and its size does not exceed 10-15 centimeters. The most important thing is not to let it bloom, not to let the seeds be thrown into the ground ”, – quotes her words on April 29 radio Sputnik…

Shipilina noted that it is very important to prevent the spread of hogweed seeds to new territories, so the state services should take care of its thickets along the roads. The plant growing along the tracks, she said, can be treated with reagents and active chemicals that will inhibit its growth. The expert noted that this will help prevent the spread of hogweed seeds by cars.

On personal land plots, it is best to fight hogweed with a shovel, says Shipilina. She pointed out that burning this plant can lead to a fire.

“There is such a method when the cow parsnip is simply burned out. This is done early, in its infancy in the spring. There is a danger here simply to create a fire … Therefore, in a small area it is best to just dig up a cow parsnip, “the biologist recommended.

Earlier it was reported that on May 1, the next season of the fight against hogweed will begin in the Moscow region. Treatment against this plant will be carried out on an area of ​​about 16 thousand hectares in 52 urban districts.

The cow parsnip is hazardous in contact with the skin. The substances contained in the plant dramatically increase the sensitivity of the skin to ultraviolet radiation. As a rule, second-degree burns appear in areas where hogweed juice has gotten. At the same time, during contact, the plant does not cause any unpleasant sensations.