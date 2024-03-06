On March 6, Roman Oparin, associate professor of the department of general biology and bioecology at the State University of Education, told Izvestia how to choose tulips and how to properly care for them so that they last a long time.

“Choose flowers with green, fresh leaves and no signs of wilting or damage. Avoid buying tulips with flowers that are drying out or starting to fade. When purchasing, pay attention to the stems of tulips – they must be strong and solid. It is preferable to purchase tulips with closed buds, this way they will last longer. Tulips with tightly curled buds will last the longest,” he said.

Ask the seller to pack the tulips in a bag so that they are not exposed to temperature changes, Oparin added. At the same time, wrapping tulip buds with threads or fastening them with an elastic band when purchasing is not necessary, but can help keep the flowers in good condition during transportation.

“To ensure that cut tulips retain their appearance longer, follow these recommendations: use clean and cool water; cut the tulip stems at an angle under running water – this will help them absorb moisture better; remove excess leaves from the bottom of the stems so that they do not fall into the water and contribute to its rotting; Do not place tulips next to fruits or vegetables, as they can release ethenylene and speed up the process of flower wilting; change the water in the vessel regularly, wash the stems and remove wilted petals,” the biologist said.

According to the expert, adding sugar, vodka or other additives to water for tulips is not necessary and may be ineffective. Flowers get their nutrients from water, so it's important to use clean, running water, he explained.

“Regarding boiled water for tulips, this is rather a myth. Boiling water can kill microbes, which can help flowers bloom longer, but it can damage the structure of the stems and speed up the wilting process. It is better to use clean running water at room temperature to preserve the freshness of tulips for a long time,” concluded Oparin.

On February 27, market participants and experts interviewed by Izvestia expressed the opinion that there will be more gifts purchased this year by March 8, and the costs for them will be higher.

According to the analytical resource “Check Index” of the fiscal data operator “OFD Platform”, from February 1 to 25, the average check for a bouquet of flowers in the Russian Federation increased by 18% compared to last year – to 2.6 thousand rubles. The number of purchases increased year-on-year by 4%. The average bill for a chocolate bar was 294 rubles (an increase of 18%), while the number of purchases increased by 6%. The average bill for perfumes increased by 7%, for jewelry and costume jewelry – by 13%, and the number of goods purchased from these categories – by 8%. Checks for beauty salon services and so on are growing.