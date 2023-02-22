Home page World

From: Antonio Jose Riether

Insects as food are currently a major topic, and biologist and insect expert Mark Benecke is critical of the breeding of the animals.

Frankfurt – In recent years, more and more alternatives to conventional meat have come onto the market. For example, the EU has approved the processing of some insects, the yellow mealworm, the European migratory locust and the house cricket, for example, are approved as food. But the breeding of insects as food not, as biologist Mark Benecke criticizes. In his opinion, it was even “biologically wrong” to eat the animals like he did opposite Utopia meant.

Insects as food: biologist criticizes possible “use of toxins”

Benecke is one of the best-known criminal biologists How fr.de reported. The specialist in forensic entomology is also known to the masses through his appearances on television and YouTube. In an interview with Utopia, a German-language online platform on the subject of sustainability, the insect expert spoke about the problems of insects as food. This is “related to their role in nature’s network and the possible use of toxins,” explains the 52-year-old.

Biodiversity in particular would suffer. Insects are a large part of our life cycle because they “constantly redistribute biological energy – fats, proteins, carbohydrates, as well as water, iron and so on,” explains the Rosenheimer and uses a comparison: “There are no unnecessary parts in this one Network. It’s like a net for tangerines: the more knots, in this case animal species, are missing, the more likely it is to tear.”

Insects as food? Biologist Benecke: “Every kind of mass breeding ends in it”

Insects are “the real inhabitants of the earth” – at least numerically they are far superior to humans. Articulate animals therefore also had a high diversity, “unfortunately many more die out because their habitats are built on by humans or made unusable as industrial fields”. Human intervention in nature is also the main problem with regard to insects as food.

“Every kind of mass breeding ends in the fact that drugs and poisons have to be used against germs and crawlers. Except maybe for blowfly larvae. The result: the surrounding environment is dying,” explains Benecke. A particular danger lies in the breeding of individual insects, since these are taken out of the cycle and thus become biologically isolated.

“If I only breed individual insects, they will get sick very quickly, for example, because pathogens like beetles spread immediately in a forest monoculture. I need poisons against the diseases. And they are industrially produced again,” says the expert. He sees another problem in the fact that some of the insects approved as food by the EU feed on animals.

Mark Benecke considers the use and especially the breeding of insects as food to be problematic. © imagebroker/Future Image/imago

Biologist Mark Benecke: Insects are “crucial interfaces of nutrient exchange”

Benecke considers “the whole idea of ​​insect mass breeding” to be “helpless” because it only distracts from the destruction of natural cycles. Insects are “the crucial interfaces of nutrient exchange” in our cycle of life and in the food webs, in which humans are “by far the most insignificant species”. “Even people who are only interested in themselves should understand that. Because no one survives alone.” Despite his vegan diet, he is not interested in the moral aspect, in his opinion it is “biologically wrong to ‘use’ animals”.

Insects as food are more climate-friendly than beef, pork and chicken

The Federal Association of Consumer Advice Centers, on the other hand, generally sees the use of insects as food as positive. Insects can definitely be regarded as an “excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, B vitamins and important minerals”. They also have a similarly high protein content as pork, turkey or beef, and it is even significantly higher when freeze-dried. However, there is no reliable data on vitamins or minerals.

In addition, the consumption of insects is significantly more climate-friendly than meat consumption, according to the consumer center. The reason for this is, on the one hand, the lower use of space and water compared to cattle, pigs and chickens, and on the other hand, the conventional sources of meat cause more greenhouse gas emissions. The only critical point is the operating temperature of the insect breeders’ premises, 25 to 30 degrees Celsius are necessary here. In addition, the edible proportion of insects is larger than that of the animals mentioned. (ajr)