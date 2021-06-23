Finding an effective cure for COVID-19 is impossible due to certain technological and political difficulties. Doctor of Biological Sciences, Professor of the School of Systems Biology at George Mason University (USA) Ancha Baranova told about this in an interview with “Lente.ru”.

Baranova explained that scientists have not been working on their own for a long time, since research is expensive and requires premises, supplies and animal models. Such funds can only be obtained through grants, but many experts who speak on the topic of vaccine production, most likely, will not receive them, since the scientific masters look down on them.

This requires an army of specialists. Of course, this will all be done gradually. But so far such studies are not particularly stimulated by states, because this is a fundamental science, not an applied one. Maybe this research will make something interesting for practice, but maybe not. Ancha Baranova biologist

According to her, in the first months of the pandemic, scientists “united front” went to research the coronavirus, but now they are again being delimited.

In addition, as the biologist explained, in the case of some proteins, it is quite difficult to trace the features of their mutation – for this they need to be cloned and watch how they affect cells. She explained that in order to speed up the process of finding a cure, one must have a good understanding of the biology of the coronavirus, while scientists still have a very vague understanding.

“Figuratively speaking, we have an elephant in front of us. We clung to its one leg – S-squirrel, and we crawl along it, and for some reason other parts of the elephant bother us a little, ”Baranova summed up.

In May, Mikhail Shchelkanov, director of the Somov Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, said that soon the coronavirus could become a seasonal disease and new drugs would be needed to treat it, as resistant variants of the virus would appear.