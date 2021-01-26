People with antibodies to coronavirus, both those who have recovered and who received the vaccine, can become carriers of COVID-19, since the pathogen first enters the mucous membranes of the mouth and nose, where it multiplies despite the presence of antibodies. Ancha Baranova, Doctor of Biological Sciences, Professor of the School of Systems Biology at George Mason University (USA), Chief Researcher of the Medical Genetic Research Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told about this in an interview with Lente.ru.

Related materials

“The vaccine stimulates the production of antibodies in the blood. Well, the virus, as we know, is respiratory; for a start, it likes to multiply on the mucous membranes: mouth, lips, nose. And while he sits there, antibodies interfere with him minimally. They connect when the virus decides to make its way into the lungs. This usually happens a few days after infection. And before that, everything happens either asymptomatically, or with a sore throat and a slight cough. A person does not pay attention to this, believing that he is under the protection of a vaccine, ”said Baranova.

Therefore, the biologist considers the practice of introducing covid passports to be useless, since it can lead to the opposite effect – the spread of coronavirus.

“If a person picks up a virus on the mucous membranes, becomes an asymptomatic carrier, and then goes to other places and spreads this virus, then we will get an increase in the epidemic due to vaccination,” the professor summed up.

Earlier, Baranova called the age limit for vaccination against coronavirus. In her opinion, it is necessary to vaccinate all people under 80 years old, in the group from 80 to 85 one must make a choice based on the state of health, and after 85 years, vaccination becomes practically meaningless, since the older the person, the worse his immune system works.