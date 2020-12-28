Biologist Ancha Baranova evaluated the effectiveness of antibodies to coronavirus against a new strain that was identified in the UK in December this year. Professor at the School of Systems Biology at George Mason University told about this RIA News…

According to her, those who have already had the virus may not be fully protected against a new mutation. The expert noted that the possibility of re-infection is not excluded. She also stressed that it depends, first of all, on what antibodies the patient developed during the illness.

Earlier it was reported that a new strain of coronavirus, which was found in the UK, more often affects children. According to the Office for National Statistics, coronavirus is more common among schoolchildren – students from 7th to 11th grades had the highest infection rate among the entire population.