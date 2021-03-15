Doctor of Biological Sciences, Chief Researcher of the Zoological Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences Sergei Reznik refuted the myth that every person in his life accidentally swallows three to eight spiders in his sleep. He speculated about this theory on the air of Sputnik radio.

According to him, at present in cities there are no conditions for the reproduction of arthropods in such quantities that a person could swallow them unnoticed. “If you specially settle, you will sleep in an abandoned village bathhouse, then, probably, you can swallow a spider in a dream,” the expert added.

Reznik suggested that this myth may have arisen from a misinterpretation of research on the presence of mites in traditional down pillows. “And far from those who are feared in the forest, but completely different – microscopic, invisible to the eye, who eat down and feathers,” he explained. These mites can indeed multiply in “huge numbers” in pillows and cause allergies.

The biologist added that after this information became widely known, people began to switch to foam or padding polyester pillows and mattresses, and the allergy disappeared.

