The “particularly vicious” variant of the coronavirus, which spread to India and became known as the “double mutant”, is most likely a recombinant strain that has undergone five to six mutations at once, which could make it more infectious. Professor of the School of Systems Biology at George Mason University, biologist Ancha Baranova told about this in an interview with Lente.ru.

“The Indian ‘double mutant’ was first described in October 2020. There are not even two mutations in it, but five or six, while two are especially “evil”, ”Baranova noted.

She explained that double mutation can happen in two ways. “The first is that one was formed in order, then another. This is the standard version, and is quite slow. But there is also a quick way, when two viruses enter the same cell, exchange pieces of RNA with each other, and, accordingly, we get a hybrid version with two mutations at once, ”said the biologist.

Related materials

According to Baranova, the Indian strain is “definitely more infectious than its more standard cousins.” In October 2020, when the “double mutant” was just described, no one thought that he would “take over” India. But already in April, the Indian genomics consortium SARS-CoV-2 reported a noticeable increase in the proportion of samples with E484Q and L452R mutations compared to December 2020 in the most affected state of Maharashtra.

“However, until now, none of the scientists have clearly and definitely said that this strain is recombinant. Although the hypothesis of the rapid evolution of coronaviruses is indirect, there is already a lot of convincing evidence, “Baranova emphasized.

Earlier, the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova said that one carrier of the usual strain of coronavirus infects, on average, four people, while the carrier of mutated variants – up to 23 people. At the same time, Rospotrebnadzor noted that there is no Indian variant of the virus in Russia yet.