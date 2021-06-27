Detected in bats in the Indian state of Maharashtra, the Nipah virus (Nipah) or NiV may become widespread in the world in a similar way to COVID-19. This was announced on June 27 by biologist, corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Natural Sciences Yevgeny Abizov.

In an interview with the Federal News Agency, the expert also commented on scientists’ data that the virus can be transmitted to humans through fruits that contain the saliva of infected bats.

“If a fruit has bat saliva, it’s most likely damaged. I do not think that a person will eat up some plum or apple for someone, “- leadsFAN“The words of the biologist.

The expert did not rule out that the virus can be transmitted through other routes, since it retains its pathogenicity for a long time, and the traces of mice and their metabolic products can be anywhere.

Speaking about the risk of a new pandemic, Abizov noted that for this, Nipah must be similar to the coronavirus in its ability to infect people.

“These reports can be linked to the Wuhan tragedy, since the media spread information that the first human infection [коронавирусной инфекцией] descended from a bat. If the nipah virus is also contagious to humans, then, as soon as it is introduced into his body, it can easily start walking around the world, ”Abizov said.

In June, Indian media, citing scientists, reported that the Nipah virus was first detected in bats in the state of Maharashtra. According to scientists, the virus is usually detected in flying foxes and mice. The World Health Editor (WHO) considers it one of the most dangerous. It was noted that there is no cure or vaccine for the virus, and the mortality rate can vary from 65 to 100%.

In January 2021, it was reported that the World Health Organization (WHO) does not rule out the likelihood of a pandemic, which could be caused by the Nipah virus (Nipah) or NiV. It was first identified in 1999 in Malaysia among pig farmers living on the Nipah River, from where the disease got its name. Since then, 12 more outbreaks have occurred in South Asia.

NiV can have a mortality rate of 40–75%, and the virus spreads very quickly. The disease can be asymptomatic or cause fatal encephalitis. No cure has yet been invented for it, journalists wrote.

The natural carriers of the virus are fruit-eating flying foxes from the order of the fruit bats, which are widespread in southern China, Southeast Asia, New Guinea and Australia. The virus has also been detected in flying foxes living in Africa. At the same time, the animals themselves do not get sick.