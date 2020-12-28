Those who were ill with COVID-19 in the first wave may be less protected against the new strain of coronavirus despite the presence of antibodies. This was stated by Anch Baranova, professor at the School of Systems Biology at George Mason University.

“This news (discovery of a new strain of COVID-19 – Ed.) Is related to those who were ill in the first wave. Yes, they may not be completely protected from re-infection – as you are lucky. Depending on the type of antibodies that have accumulated in their blood “, – quotes her”RIA News” December 28th .

A mutated variant of the coronavirus was discovered in the UK on December 14. It is 56% more infectious than the original, which in the future will lead to an increase in the number of patients in hospitals, said scientists from the Center for Mathematical Modeling of Infectious Diseases at the London School.

The UK’s Advisory Board on New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats confirmed that the variant of the coronavirus identified in the country is spreading at a faster rate and requires even more caution from the population. While the new strain is tentatively estimated to be 70% more infectious than usual, there is nothing to suggest that it is more dangerous in terms of death or hospitalization.

Due to the discovery of a new strain of COVID-19, air traffic with the UK was suspended by more than 35 countries, including Russia.

