COVID-19 can get sick again immediately after recovery, scientists admit. Ancha Baranova, Doctor of Biological Sciences, Professor of the School of Systems Biology at George Mason University (USA), spoke about this in an interview with Lente.ru.

According to the specialist, this can happen if the patient initially had omicron BA.1, and then became infected with another line – BA.2, which is otherwise called “stealth omicron”.

“In South Africa, BA.2 has also started to rise. The first wave of the first omicron (BA.1) passed there. When he subsided, everyone rejoiced, they thought that a lull had come. And now it suddenly turned out that BA.2, despite the huge number of freshly ill people, is quite capable of successfully spreading there, ”said the biologist.

She recalled that the BA.2 omicron line has now been found in almost all countries, including Russia. Baranova explained that the likelihood of getting sick immediately after recovery depends on herd immunity.

“To put it very bluntly, the probability of getting sick with an omicron within a month after the delta, let’s say, is two percent. Within two months – already five percent. Etc. But it is impossible to say which percentage group a particular person will fall into. That is, it is theoretically possible to get infected the next day after recovery, but the chance is small. And the more time passes after the illness, the higher the likelihood of reinfection, ”she concluded.

Earlier, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, announced the identification of a subspecies of omicron BA.2 in Russia. The vast majority of it was registered in Moscow, the Republic of Mari El, the Rostov region, and also in Bashkiria. Later, the department clarified that “stealth-omicron” was detected in 44 regions of Russia.