The University of Otago, New Zealand, and its student union (Ousa) have named 43-year-old transgender athlete Laurel Hubbard the 2021 female athlete in their annual awards in recognition of talent in different fields. revealed in the institution.

Hubbard, who was the first openly transgender athlete to compete in the Olympics, initiated the gender transition in 2012. In Tokyo-2020 (held this year due to the pandemic), she competed in the over 87 kg category but failed in all three attempts at lifting 120 kg and 125 kg and did not get a medal.

“We couldn’t have thought of anyone more deserving of being voted Women’s Athlete of the Year than Laurel Hubbard, who represented Otago and New Zealand incredibly well at this year’s Tokyo Olympics,” said Dares President Michaela Waite-Harvey.

Hubbard, who had previously competed in men’s weightlifting competitions and started competing among women in 2017, was allowed to participate in the women’s tournament at the Olympics thanks to a rule that allows transgender women to participate in women’s competitions as long as their testosterone levels are below a certain threshold. She is the first transgender person to win the University of Otago award in the event’s 113-year history.

Hubbard’s award was hailed by progressives on social media, but it was also criticized by many users. Some cited the fact that the sportswoman won the Women’s Athlete of the Year award even though she did not win a medal in Tokyo.

“Couldn’t lift the required weight. It has been eliminated. And she was chosen female athlete of the year. However, the motivation for the award was not political,” joked a Twitter user. “Even if Laurel Hubbard was a biological woman, Laurel still shouldn’t win the female athlete of the year award. Laurel came last in her category, while some New Zealand women won gold medals. Why didn’t the best woman receive the award?”, added another user.

Other critics of the awards argued that transgender athletes, although allowed to compete in women’s sport, would have physical development advantages as men before the gender transition. Australian radio broadcaster Ben Fordham, 2GB radio, claimed there is “damaging to the progress we are making in women’s sports.”

“They think they are inclusive, but they make women’s lives more difficult,” she pointed out. “When the sportswoman of the year was born a man, political correctness went too far. If we continue to listen to patrols, women’s sport will no longer be needed. It all comes down to biology, men are generally – not always – stronger than women,” he added.