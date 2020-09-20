Biography Tero Pitkämäki was in a state of shame when the spear he threw hit a fellow athlete in the side: “I had a miserable feeling that this was not going to be anything”

In his recent biography, Tero Pitkämäki, the world champion in javelin throwing, tells how he was ashamed of his good throws at the peak of his career. The reason was a fault throw that could have taken the life of long jumper Salim Sdir if the tip of the spear had not worn out.

Tero Pitkämäki the spear flies almost like the old Helsinki Olympic Stadium, which was renovated before. However, it is not appropriate to make very many throws on a new rough lawn so that no traces of the spear remain.

“Six years ago, I threw here in the last national match,” Pitkämäki says.

Pitkämäki has returned to the Olympic Stadium with his recent biography. Keijo Leppänen written by The life of a spearman – Tero Pitkämäki (January) is open, and the Stadium is a suitable place for interviews.

Pitkämäki lingered at the top of the javelin throw for an unusually long time, fifteen years. The decision to quit was made last fall when the spear no longer flew to the metrics required by the Doha World Cup.

“Fifteen years is a shockingly long time. Miraculously, it lasted so long especially when the workout was hard all the time. After all, it was great to be able to make such a long career without having to walk lame. That was one of the goals of my career, ”says Pitkämäki.

While walking is going well, the operating table has become familiar over the years. In total, Pitkämäki has been cut nine times. It is one time less than with another bartender Antti Ruuskanen.

Pitkämäki has been operated on from the elbow several times, from the side, from the thigh approximator and most recently from the knee, from which the bond of interest at the Paavo Nurmi Games in June 2019 broke. It was also his last race.

“ “You can be an asshole, but I bend to that.”

Tero Pitkämäki has good and bad memories of the Olympic Stadium. He applied for a medal at the 2005 World Cup, but finished fourth. The renovated Olympic Stadium is great for him.­

In October A completely new career begins in Pitkämäki when he starts his professional coaching degree at Kuortane Sports College. At the same time, ten students on the course are, among other things, the Olympic champion in skiing Sami Jauhojärvi and professional golf stopped Minea Blomqvist-Kakko. The degree lasts more than a year, and Pitkämäki expects a lot from it.

“There is a good table setting for athletes of different sports. Most of all, I look forward to discussions between sports and get a coaching qualification, ”says Pitkämäki.

Pitkämäki is also applying for two javelin throwing training places for the Finnish Sports Confederation (SUL). The positions of Youth Olympic Coach (NOV) and Sport Coach are to be filled.

Long Hill is hard to pass, and it is quite likely that he will be selected as the Youth Olympic Coach in October at this point.

“There are probably a lot of good applicants. I am able to commit to the task and I am interested, when the spear is not now a success. I know a lot about javelin throwing. The family also has to support themselves, ”says Pitkämäki.

Pitkämäki and his wife Nina Kelolla has three children: sons born in 2014 and 2016 and a daughter born in July 2019.

If and when Pitkämäki is elected to the tasks of the union, he is not afraid of responsibility.

“It’s not glamorous washed. Comes mainly to criticism and is allowed to be a urethra, but I bend to that. I have no need for stroking. If you are criticizing, you need to know what you are talking about. In the background, shouting is not justified, ”Pitkämäki says.

Last autumn Pitkämäki pondered In an interview with HS that he would be amused to return to a normal working life. Pitkämäki is an electrical engineer by training.

“Because of the corona skin, I didn’t go to those jobs either. Otherwise, I would probably have stayed on that path, ”Pitkämäki ponders.

“ “I haven’t terribly stuffed a javelin throw at my own kids.”

Open wife Nina Kelo was facing Tero Pitkämäki from the 2007 World Championships in Osaka.­

A foreigner Through his circle of friends, Pitkämäki also knows a lot about German and Czech spear coaching. Before the London Olympics in 2012, Pitkämäki was Jan Železnýn in coaching. Železný may have tried too hard to change Pitkämäki’s throwing technique, and it didn’t work out as expected.

“Železný had good points, but his time was not enough for everything. It wouldn’t be as easy for me to go back to the old and normal if I hadn’t done something else in between. Javelin throwing is a truly unique species. About modern throwers Topias Laine should definitely send to the Czech coaching system because he is so fast“, Pitkämäki thinks.

Železný still has a world record of 98 meters and 48 cents in his name. German Johannes Vetter left it at just 72 cents in early September.

“I haven’t terribly stuffed a javelin throw at my own children, but the six-year-old got excited this summer when he got to the Kaleva Games and met Vetter in Kuortane, where a family photo was taken. The boy had round eyes when Vetter threw that 97.76. It was quite a throw, ”Pitkämäki says and laughs.

“ “London is the biggest joss in my career.”

Tero Pitkämäki threw World Cup gold in Osaka in 2007.­

Tero Pitkämäki in the men’s javelin throw final at the World Championships in Athletics in Osaka 2007.­

On their own In his career, Pitkämäki won the race six times with a throw of more than 90 meters. A record 91.53 was set at the Kuortane Midsummer Championships in 2005. He won the World Championships in Osaka in 2007 with a result of 90.33.

In total, Pitkämäki has won seven medals. At the Olympics, he reached bronze at his best in Beijing in 2008.

He was fifth in London and eighth in Athens in 2004. The 2016 Rio Olympics ended with a qualifier after a spring surgery operation. At the same time, it was a staple for the Olympic dreams.

At the London Olympic Stadium, the spear was launched into the air in just the right position and angle. Železný bounced up in the coach’s stands – now that gold medal is coming!

Instead of gold, there was a wind that dropped a spear at 82.5 meters. Fifth place was nothing. Only 19-year-old Trinidad and Tobago Keshorn Walcott won gold by a throw longer than two meters.

Due to the competitor’s doping cart, Pitkämäki later rose to fourth and Ruuskanen from bronze to silver.

“Jossing is a great sport. London is the biggest joss in my career. For a while I imagined that it was the number one throw in that race, ”Pitkämäki recalls.

London after disappointment, Pitkämäki disgusted with the whole javelin throw. He inched at his long extension until he decided to return. The decision was right, as the World Championship silver 2013, World Championship bronze 2015 and European Championship bronze 2014 came after that.

“Breaking away from sports did good and increased enthusiasm. At the same time, I started to create my own daily training programs when Hannu [valmentaja Hannu Kangas] made big lines. It felt good when I got more responsibility and freedom. ”

Antti Ruuskanen also encouraged his good friend to continue throwing after the London wind race. Now Pitkämäki is in a way in the same role as Ruuskanen considers the continuation of his own career.

“I would see that Antin is still worth a try. There is space behind the Vetter, and in many countries training is confusing because of the coronavirus. If the Olympics are held next summer, many may be in trouble. ”

Tero Pitkämäki competed four times in the Olympics. In Rio 2016, he was eliminated.­

Biography reveals: At the peak of his career, Pitkämäki was ashamed of his good throws

Tero Pitkämäki is pleased with the biography made of him The life of a spearman – Tero Pitkämäki (Oak).

Cooperation with supplier Keijo Leppänen started when it was only four months since Pitkämäki’s sports career ended.

The book opens the javelin thrower as the person behind the results.

“I haven’t stood in a position or in a row all my life, as I think many times. It was a nice process to force myself to think about the whole career. The book is realistic and looks like me. A growth story, ”says Pitkämäki, 37.

So what was obtained? How deep does Leppänen get into the growth story of the seven-time javelin throwing value medalist in the book?

The result is valid and better than Leppänen’s F1 driver About Mika Häkkinen biography written by Otava (Otava 2005). Pitkämäki is an analytical narrator, which has certainly contributed to making the book easier to create. Leppänen has written several other books.

Spearman goes chronologically through Pitkämäki’s career and sports competitions. The structure is familiar and functional in biographies of athletes. The work is divided into five parts, the last of which is a comprehensive statistical section.

The author of the statistics pays tribute to Pitkämäki’s manager and case manager Tero to Heiska, who has recorded all the major races and throws of the shooter and listed the best in the world of spears since the 1960s.

“The statistics are interesting to me. Of course, I knew the results, but I didn’t feel like it for a long time, ”says Pitkämäki.

Spearman does not contain big revelations or scandals. They have not been part of Pitkämäki’s life. However, he knows how to celebrate, and in his youth it could go a couple of times over the crustaceans.

Heittouransa Pitkämäki was in the hardest place on Friday, July 13, 2007.

In the Golden League competition in Rome, Pitkämäki’s spear curved past the sector and hit a French long jumper Salim Sdir between the ribs.

Sdirin could be saved by the fact that Pitkämäki’s spear had hit a stone a week earlier in Paris, and its head was blunt.

Nine days later, Pitkämäki threw ninety, 91.23, in Lapinlahti, although the damage in Rome weighed in his mind.

“I was half-locked when I went to Lapinlahti. It was a shame that I threw so well after an awkward week. The mental situation was confusing until the World Cup. I had a miserable feeling that this was not going to be anything. ”

A week later, Pitkämäki threw World Cup gold in Osaka on the closing day of the Games.

Pitkämäki and coach at night Hannu Kangas returned to the stadium and ran a round of honor together.

The actual thing, Pitkämäki’s biography, has been done closely. It fits in the first part of the book, 152 pages.

In the second In the section, Pitkämäki evaluates his predecessors as builders of Finland ‘s spear reputation, such as Jonni Myyrää (1892–1955), Matti from Järvi (1909-85), Tapio Rautavaara (1915-79), Seppo Rätyä (b. 1962) and Kimmo Kinnusta (b. 1968). Regarding Rautavaara, the Olympic spinner of the 1948 London Spear, Pitkämäki states that he is “a good example of how you can rise to the international top with hard work, even from a modest background”.

Pitkämäki also gives wholesale tips for all athletes in the book. An athlete needs to be balanced, serious, able to dream and dream, interact with others, and compete with the best.

He reminds javelin throwers in particular to keep themselves healthy and gain self-confidence for success. You only become a thrower by throwing.

According to the book, Pitkämäki threw about 200,000 hard-level practice throws in his career.

“About Finns Seppo [Räty] and Kimmo [Kinnunen] may have thrown more, ”says Pitkämäki.

Keijo Leppänen: The Life of a Spearman – Tero Pitkämäki. Oak. 231 s.